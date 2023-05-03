Nick Cannon has Jamie Foxx‘s back.

Cannon is set to fill in for Foxx as the guest host of “Beat Shazam” during its sixth season, the show confirmed on Wednesday. The news comes amid Foxx’s hospitalization in Atlanta after suffering an emergency “medical complication” three weeks ago.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who serves as a DJ on the show, is also said to be sitting out of the upcoming season as TMZ reports that she remains by the Oscar winner’s side in the hospital. “Beat Shazam” is filmed in Ireland and is scheduled to air on Fox beginning May 23.

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ,” a statement shared on Instagram read. “Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

ET has reached out to the network and Cannon for comment.

Corinne first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said at the time.

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the “medical complication.” ET reached out to Foxx’s rep for comment.

A source previously told ET on Tuesday morning that Foxx “is doing OK, thankfully… He’s recovering and has been surrounded by his family.”

Cannon spoke with ET shortly after, where he offered an update on his friend.

“Man, I’m praying,” Cannon said when asked how the 55-year-old actor was doing. “I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.”

He continued, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”

While Cannon wouldn’t specify what that favour was at the time, he did reveal that it will be “out there soon.”

“I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” Cannon promised. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

He added, “That’s family right there.”

