Jennifer Lopez is sharing the love for her family with the world.

During her appearance on “Today”, the singer had nothing but praise for her husband Ben Affleck’s abilities as a father.

“Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us,” she gushed to Hoda Kotb, via People.

Lopez is mother to her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is father to his three children with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 10.

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she continued. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

While her family was getting along well together, the acclaimed singer admitted that parenting teenagers was a lot more difficult as her kids grew.

“They’re becoming adults. They’re challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they’re thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old,” the singer explained.

“They’re challenging and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I feel like they’re going to change the world, quite honestly. And make it so much better than we did,” she added.