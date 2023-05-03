The saga of “Dune” continues in a new trailer for the second instalment of director Denis Villeneuve’s screen adaptation of sci-fi author Frank Herbert’s iconic Dune novels.

“’Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” notes the film’s official synopsis. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, the big-screen epics’s sprawling cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”), Josh Brolin (“Avengers: End Game”, “Milk”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”, “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”), Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”, “Little Women”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Thor: Love and Thunder”), Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”, “Hairspray”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences”, “Lady Bird”), Léa Seydoux (the “James Bond” franchise and “Crimes of the Future”), in addition to Stellan Skarsgård (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”, “Assassin’s Creed”), and Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”, “Being the Ricardos”).

“Dune: Part Two” was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy, and is slated to hit theatres on Nov. 3.