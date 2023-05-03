Netflix has some good news and bad news for fans of “Sweet Tooth”: the quirky series, set in a fictional world populated by human-animal hybrids, is being renewed for a third season that will also mark its last.

According to Netflix’s announcement, filming on the third season took place in New Zealand, and has already completed.

“Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal,” the series’ synopsis explains. “Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.”

The second season, which debuted on April 27, has proven to be a big hit for the streamer, amassing 48.3 million hours viewed during its first four days of release.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” said series creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle of the renewal. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

Mickle also teased what fans can expect to see when the new season arrives. “Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale,” he added. “Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”