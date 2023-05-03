Three weeks after his hospitalization following an emergency “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx has broken his silence and is thanking those who have rallied behind him.

The beloved 55-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and published a text post, saying, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” He also included a hands pressed together, fox and heart emoji. He captioned the post with a hands pressed together emoji and a blue heart.

He also took to his Instagram Story and thanked Nick Cannon, after it was revealed the TV personality would fill in for Foxx as the guest host of “Beat Shazam” during its sixth season.

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon,” Foxx wrote on his Instagram Story. “See u all soon.”

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who serves as a DJ on “Beat Shazam”, is also said to be sitting out of the upcoming season as TMZ reports that she remains by the Oscar winner’s side in the hospital. Beat Shazam is filmed in Ireland and is scheduled to air on Fox beginning May 23.

Jamie Foxx / Instagram

“”Beat Shazam” has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ,” a statement shared on Instagram read. “Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

Foxx’s message comes at a time when all of Hollywood and beyond have rallied behind the Oscar-winning actor. Foxx has been hospitalized in Atlanta for three weeks now with an undisclosed “medical complication,” which Corinne first disclosed on April 12.

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the “medical complication.”

A source previously told ET that Foxx is “healing” following the announcement. “He feels the love from everyone,” the source added.

Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Tracy Morgan and Nicole Murphy were among the many celebs who offered an outpouring of support to Foxx amid his medical emergency.

“I love Jamie. Jamie’s a good friend of mine… my prayers go up for Jamie,” Tracy Morgan told ET at the unveiling of Martin Lawrence’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month. “He’s strong, he’s a fighter, he’s gonna come out of it and he’s good. He’s gonna be stronger and better than ever.”

