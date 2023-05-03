Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Madonna and Julia Garner are reuniting in the cutest photos.

Garner was originally slated to play the singer in an upcoming biopic, but in January Universal Pictures announced the film would be put on hold.

That hasn’t stopped the two stars from bonding, with Madonna sharing pics of the two in her Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Madonna Releases Uncensored ‘American Life’ Director’s Cut Video 20 Years Later

Julia Garner and Madonna – Photo: Instagram/@madonna

The two posed together at what appeared to be photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein’s birthday party, according to People. He’s worked closely with the idol on a number of projects over the years.

They shared a plate of fries together in the next photo, with Madonna captioning the pic “B–ch! We’re Madonna!”.

READ MORE: Madonna Steps Out For Piano Recital Date Night With Beau Josh Popper

Julia Garner and Madonna – Photo: Instagram/@madonna

The singer wore a sheer black top while Garner wore a bold black vest.

Julia Garner and Madonna – Photo: Instagram/@madonna

While the biopic appears to be on hold for now, the photos may be hinting that the project will continue at some point.

Madonna herself was reportedly determined to see it through, but is currently focusing on her tour.