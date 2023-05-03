Kevin Costner’s divorce from his wife of 18 years was reportedly not his idea.

That’s according to a report from People, with a source claiming that the “Yellowstone” star was not the driving force behind the divorce.

“It was not anything that he wanted or sought,” the source said, “and if he could change the situation, he would.”

This will mark the second divorce for Costner, who was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years before they divorced in 1994; that divorce reportedly cost Costner an estimated $80 million.

This time around, People reports that Costner and his second wife had a prenuptial agreement in place.

In her filing, Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11, is requesting joint custody of their three children.

In Costner’s response, he’s also seeking joint company, and brings attention to the prenup in addressing spousal support and other financial matters.

“Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties’ Premarital Agreement,” reads Costner’s response to the divorce filing.