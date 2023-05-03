In Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”, viewers watched a “social experiment” unfold in which couples on the cusp of either splitting up or getting hitched shack up with new partners in order to put their relationships to the test.

Now, the “Ultimatum” universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment.

That’s the case in the new spinoff, which serves up a big twist by focusing on couples who are women and nin-binary people.

“In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

“Sweet Magnolias” star JoAnna Garcia Swisher serves as host.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” makes its debut on May 24.