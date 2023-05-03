Harry Styles has just dropped a new music video.

The video is for “Satellite”, the latest single off the One Direction alum’s latest album, Harry’s House.

The video begins in the backstage area just as Styles is about to head onstage for a concert performance.

After he makes his exit, the camera focuses on a Roomba-style robot vacuuming the floor — until it suddenly becomes intrigued by a TV report about NASA’s Curiosity rover, which has spent “more than 10 lonely years” roaming the surface of Mars.

The rest of the video follows the besotted vacuum robot’s quest to meet the Curiosity rover, venturing out of the KIA Forum into Los Angeles traffic.

Before long, the little robot is in the desert outside Las Vegas, then embarking on a cross-country journey that culminates in the Kennedy Space Center in Florica.

In the sad final scene, the robot encounters Styles, and looks up to the sky in search of Mars one final time before its battery goes dead.

The video for the single — the fourth from Harry’s House — once again features Styles collaborating with “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” director Aube Perrie.