While numerous daytime and late-night shows have already gone dark within days of the Writers Guild of America going on strike, fans of “House of the Dragon” can rest assured that the strike won’t be delaying the arrival of the second season.

Industry insiders are predicting a long strike, which could impact numerous television shows and put a serious damper on networks’ fall season plans in September.

However, production on the “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff will not be affected.

According to a report from TheWrap, that’s because scripts for the second season have been completed for quite some time, with a source telling the outlet that the series is currently in production, and will remain so.

According to earlier reports, production on Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” in early April at Leavesdown Studios in southeast England; it’s not yet known when the second season will make it to air.