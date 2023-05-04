Click to share this via email

Chlöe Bailey is a protective big sister.

Chlöe, 24, appeared on the latest episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, where Hudson mentioned that when they were babies, Halle Bailey, 23, was her “little doll.”

Chlöe recalled, “I would feed her. Even though I was only a year and a half older, I would always feed her, I’d carry her around.

“Tracy was my baby doll from day one, but once Halle came around, Tracy got replaced. I feel like a momma bear sometimes, even though I’m her sister, so it’s a little weird. I’m so protective.”

Chlöe Bailey on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. — Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Chlöe admitted the sisters were both “protective” in different ways.

She told Hudson, “She’s Aries, so she’s feisty, right? She’s like ‘don’t mess with my family, don’t mess with my sister, I’m coming for you.’

“Me, I’ll get you up here [tapping at her head]. I’m very protective there.”

Halle and Chlöe Bailey. — Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Elsewhere in the chat, Chlöe spoke about Halle starring as Ariel in the upcoming “Little Mermaid” movie.

Chlöe gushed, “My Ariel. Our Ariel.

“I’m so proud of her, and I’m so happy that people get to see the Halle I’ve seen since we were little girls.

“Even growing up in Atlanta, we were water babies. We always loved swimming in the pool and we’d play mermaids, and dolphins. And now she’s a real-life mermaid.

“Isn’t that crazy? So, she’s my mermaid. Always my mermaid first.”

Watch Chlöe talk more about Halle playing Ariel in her chat with ET Canada in the clip below.