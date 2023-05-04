Jennifer Lopez’s kids aren’t exactly rule followers.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared on the “Today” show, and she talked about raising her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Host Hoda Kotb expressed her own feeling that her and Lopez’s generation “followed the rules” more than kids in younger generations.

“[Max and Emme] don’t!” Lopez agreed. “They’re becoming adults. They’re challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they’re thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”

She continued, “They’re, like, challenging everything and looking at everything. Which is great, for our world. I think they’re going to change the world, to be quite honest — oh, and make it so much better, so much better than what we did.”

Lopez shares her two children with ex Marc Anthony.

But the actress also opened up about her new husband, Ben Affleck, has been getting along with his new step-children.

Saying that her twins “love” Affleck, Lopez said that he is a “wonderful father” and “father figure” to them.

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means, and they love him, and they appreciate him, and so do I,” she said.

Affleck has three children of his own, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.