Karen Gillan’s Nebula costume isn’t the easiest to just take off when you realize your plans clash.

Gillan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a snap of herself attending couple’s therapy in full Nebula mode.

The screenshot showed Nebula in costume while filming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, as her other half, Nick Kocher, could be seen in the right hand corner and the therapist — whose face was covered — below.

READ MORE: Pom Klementieff Was Told She Was ‘Too Different And Hard To Cast’ Before Starring As Mantis In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Gillan — who had a full face of blue makeup and her bald cap on — captioned the snap, “In honour of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in theatres Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3.”

In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/AdMdkJo2tf — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 3, 2023

Gillan is reprising her role as cyborg Nebula in the final “Guardians” flick alongside a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Says He’s ‘Not Sad Yet’ Over ‘Guardians’ Coming To An End

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is expected to bring in $250M worldwide with its release this weekend.

It’s set to hit theatres on Friday.