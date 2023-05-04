Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the best helper on Met Gala Monday! ET’s Rachel Smith spoke to the couple at the premiere of their new movie, “Love Again”, on Wednesday and they revealed how their 1-year-old daughter, Malti, helped them get ready for the annual event.

“She’s doing last-minute looks,” Jonas said of the tot, whom he shared a rare photo of on Instagram after the big night. “Last minute touches on my tie.”

While Malti helped her dad with his tie, she was simply dazzled by her mom’s stunning Bulgari necklace, which Chopra paired with a Valentino gown.