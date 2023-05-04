Drake is all set to surprise his fans!

An updated version of the very popular Indian song “Patakha Guddi” will soon be available thanks to Drake. The Grammy Award-winning AR Rahman composed the song “Patakha Guddi,” which was originally performed by The Nooran Sisters for the Bollywood film “Highway” in 2014.

One of the Nooran Sisters revealed that Drake is working on a new version of the song and that it was just re-dubbed in India in an interview with BBC Asian. She continued by saying that the song is being mixed right now and would be released soon. She added that it doesn’t really matter to her when asked if she is pleased about working with Drake, a global sensation.

