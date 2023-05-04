Chris Pratt really loves his father-in-law.

On Wednesday, the actor attended a special screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in New York, and spoke with People about his relationship with his wife’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Admits He Bombed ‘All’ His Marvel Auditions Before Landing ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’: ‘They Didn’t Even Want Me To Come Back’

“Arnold’s support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support,” Pratt said.

In fact, Schwarzenegger being a big action star has only made that support for his life and career more meaningful to the actor.

“But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from ‘Predator’, and I loved ‘Terminator’,” Pratt explained. “So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing.”

Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger back in 2019, and they have two children together.

READ MORE: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Eyes 250M+ At Box Office Opening

Late last month, Schwarzenegger showed his support for Pratt on social media, praising the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel and the star’s performance in it.

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

Pratt also spoke with people about what it’s been like playing Starlord in the Marvel franchise for nearly a decade.

“The heart of this character, the soul of this character, has always been mine,” he said. “That divine spark that is in me is also in this character.”