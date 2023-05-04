Mohammad Rasoulof’s hopes to attend the Cannes Film Festival have been dashed.

The acclaimed Iranian director and dissident has been banned from leaving his home country in order to serve on the festival’s Un Certain Regard jury.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, despite being granted a temporary release from prison in February due to ill health, Rasoulof is not being allowed to exit Iran.

The news comes after fellow director Jafar Panahi was allowed to leave the country for the first time in 14 years in order to visit his daughter in France.

Rasoulof is a prominent critic of the Iranian government, which has landed him in legal trouble for years, landing him in prison multiple times.

He has been banned from making movies, and for the last six years has been barred from travelling outside Iran.

Despite the legal troubles, Rasoulof has continued making films, including the politically charged “There Is No Evil”, which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2020.

Photo: Gregor Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images

That film, about four people dealing with the death penalty in Iran, had to be smuggled out of the country in order to premiere at the festival, where the director only appeared by video chat.

Prior to his travel ban, Rasoulof attended Cannes a number of times, premiering his films “Manuscripts Don’t Burn” and “A Man Of Integrity” in the same Un Certain Regard section on which he was to serve as a juror.

The Un Certain Regard jury is being headed up by actor John C. Reilly this year.

As yet, the Cannes Film Festival has not offered a statement on Rasoulof’s status.