Michael Douglas is receiving a prestigious honour at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The actor will be given the Honorary Palme d’Or and will be honoured as part of the opening ceremony on May 16, Variety reported.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Michael Douglas Flash Her When He Loses To Her In Golf: ‘I Have To Whip It Out’

The “Basic Instinct” star said in a statement, “It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling.

“From my first time here in 1979 for ‘The China Syndrome’ to my most recent premiere for ‘Behind the Candelabra’ in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see on-screen but in its ability to impact people all around the world.

“After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honour to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film.”

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas’ Son Dylan Details ‘Friendly Competition’ Between Parents (Exclusive)

Cannes will also screen the previously-unreleased documentary, “Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son”, by director Amine Mesta, on the festival’s website from May 14-16, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the festival. It was introduced in 1955 by the festival’s organizing committee.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16-27.