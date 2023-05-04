Jane Fonda, who is all set to star in the comedy “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” spoke candidly about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

READ MORE: ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Unveils Glamorous Character Posters Featuring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen & Mary Steenburgen

In a recent interview with People, the Oscar-winning star said: “Young me did not want to be an actor. I didn’t think I had talent. I didn’t think I was pretty enough. I had a lot of body dysmorphia,” she explained. “I was pretty lost as a young person.”

Fonda also revealed what she wanted to hear when younger.

“Being young is really hard. Don’t let anyone kid you,” Fonda said. “I wish when I was younger, someone had said to me, ‘Don’t give up. Keep going. It’ll get better.'”

When Fonda produced “Jane Fonda’s Workout” in 1982, she ignited a fitness revolution. The film was based on a class Fonda had taken with Leni Cazden, an exercise specialist who had helped her overcome bulimia and gave her a greater sense of control over her health. More than 17 million copies of the video were sold.

The fact that many of the questions Fonda had when she was younger have now been resolved, according to Fonda, is one of the key reasons she is happier today.

“Who am I? What am I supposed to do in life? All of that has been answered. I don’t take anything for granted, and I’m just amazed that at my age I’m still working and have a lot of energy,” she says “It’s all a surprise to me.”

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ will hit the theatres on May 12.