It sounds like Jamie Foxx is steadily on the mend.

This week, Kevin Hart appeared on the “Impaulsive” podcast and he shared a small update on the Oscar-winning actor’s recovery amid medical issues.

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart said.

“I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better,” he added.

Referring to his friend as “needed” and “necessary,” Hart “I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry and outpour in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues.”

Last month, Foxx’s daughter and “Beat Shazam” co-host Corinne announced in a statement that her father had suffered an unnamed medical issue.

‘We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said at the time, on behalf of the actor’s family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Though reportedly awake, the 55-year-old has remained in hospital since the issue arose.

On Wednesday, Foxx made a public statement for the first time since being hospitalized, posting on Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

He also posted an Instagram Story update regarding news that Nick Cannon would be temporarily taking over his hosting duties on “Beat Shazam”, writing, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

Before being hospitalized, Foxx had been on the set of his upcoming movie “Back In Action”, co-starring Cameron Diaz.