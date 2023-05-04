It was definitely “Love Again” for Hollywood’s most romantic couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

During a recent interview with People, Priyanka disclosed that her husband “really took one for the team,” when she was supposed to shoot a make-out scene for “Love Again” “with a random actor.”

“During COVID, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it,” Chopra said. “So, I was like, ‘Please, Nick, could you do it?’ And he was such a sport.”

“He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practicing for it,” she continued. “And I just was in rips. I was a puddle; I was laughing. Everyone was laughing. At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny.”

“Love Again” stars Chopra and Sam Heughan as Mira and Rob. According to an official synopsis, Mira and Rob meet after Mira sends passionate texts to her deceased fiancé’s old phone number, “not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone.”

“Love Again” will get released on Friday.