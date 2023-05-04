Click to share this via email

Prince William, Kate Middleton visit the Dog And Duck Pub in Soho, London, U.K.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated the coronation with a very British outing on Thursday afternoon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Dog And Duck Pub in Soho, London to hear how they were getting ready for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend.

One hilarious moment saw William try — and fail — to pour the perfect pint of Kingmaker.

Prince William, Kate Middleton visit the Dog And Duck in Soho, London, U.K. Credit: Mega

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for their visit to Soho on May 4, 2023 in London, England. — Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate — who looked radiant in red for the outing — even hopped on the Elizabeth Line on London’s Underground to head to the pub.

READ MORE: Prince William Surprised By Youngster Who Thinks He’s The King: ‘Not Me!’

🟣 Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho! pic.twitter.com/hJKQPmCtHY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

A big thank you to @TfL, the team at the 🐕 & 🦆 as well as everyone who came out to say hello. pic.twitter.com/d39wC9zkAH — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

The line was named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022 at age 96.

William and Kate’s Twitter account shared snaps from their pub outing, alongside the caption: “Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑”

Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑 pic.twitter.com/QQWLaFkNvC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

Charles’ coronation is set to take place on May 6. Read more about the important role William will be playing here.