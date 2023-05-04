Golda Rosheuvel has quite the task on her hands just wearing Queen Charlotte’s wigs in the “Bridgerton” spinoff.

Rosheuvel chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the wigs getting “bigger and better,” with her telling us: “The wigs are getting bigger, better and heavier. I’ll tell you that.

“They are works of art. And I am on this… I’m working on a campaign at the moment to get them to have their own tour around the world… an exhibition of Queen Charlotte’s wigs and costumes.”

She insisted, “I’d go and see it. Definitely. It was really weird. I think it was last night when I went to the ‘Bridgerton’ experience, they had one of the costumes that I wore in season two, and I had no recollection of it at all.

“And, you know, my first kind of talk about these extraordinary iconic looks was that Queen Charlotte will never be in the same dress or wig twice.

“You know, that’s her whole kind of iconic persona. And it’s yeah, it’s fabulous. It’s really good. I feel very honoured and privileged to be able to celebrate these amazing artists and their work.”

Hoffman also spoke to “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” creator Shonda Rhimes, who credited Rosheuvel for being one of the main reasons the spinoff exists.

Rosheuvel then told us, “That’s very kind. She had mentioned it. But it’s one of those things where you kind of go, ‘ooh!’ You know? And get like, you know, if this was big enough, I’d kind of slowly disappear in front of you.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is on Netflix now.