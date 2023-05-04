Miranda Lambert got candid about standing her ground against pressure to change her appearance.

In a recent episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” Miranda Lambert discussed her image constraints and how her image limitations have changed throughout the course of her career.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Says New Cookbook Is Inspired By Friends And Family

The country music diva discussed with People about “sticking to her guns” early in her career when she felt pressure to change her appearance.

“There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn’t want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn’t gonna go for that, even really young,” she told.

Lambert continued, “I just kind of knew. It’s not about that. It’s about what I have to say, because I knew I had some really great messages I wanted to share with the world and I wanted that to be through song and not through, you know, a crop top.”

The “Drunk” singer said that even as young as she was, “I was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music.”

Now, Lambert said that she’s “started to enjoy the process of maybe pushing some boundaries” in areas where she previously would have resisted.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer has an exciting month ahead of her as she prepares for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place on May 11 and where she will rule supreme after winning the most ACM Awards ever given to a single artist.