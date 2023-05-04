Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The real estate empire is growing.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for “Selling Sunset” season 6, and if the preview is any indication, it’s going to be a fiery season on the reality show.

READ MORE: Heather Rae El Moussa Hasn’t Been Invited To Shoot ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 Yet, ‘It Is Frustrating,’ She Says

Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim are all back this year.

Joining them, though, are newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, and it seems they waste no time butting heads with the rest of the cast.

Bre Tiesi – Photo: Netflix

“New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles,” the official description for the season reads.

“I don’t think the O Group is ready for me,” says in the trailer, before apparently kicking up trouble.

In another clip, Hernan tells Lazkani, “We have some bad f**king eggs in the office.”

Meanwhile, Young appears to get into it with Stause, telling her to her face, “You took credit for two listings that I sold.”

Stause responds in another clip, “Nicole, I’m not scared of you at all.”

READ MORE: Heather Rae El Moussa Says ‘It Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’ Filming ‘Selling Sunset’ After Christine Quinn’s Exit

There’s also drama surrounding Tiesi’s relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she had a baby last year, with Lazkani saying, “As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting.”

“Who I have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and a jury,” Tiesi says.

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” premieres May 19.