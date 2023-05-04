After coming out in the 1990s, Sophie B. Hawkins is being open about the realities of living in the spotlight. Hawkins, 58, claims to have “coined the phrase” omnisexual when she came out in 1992.

“I took omni and I took sexual and I put them together, and I said, ‘This represents me,'” Hawkins said. She recalled explaining to a male journalist, “My sexuality is not based on my gender, and it’s not defined by your gender.'”

At the time, it was “a very new concept,” she said. “People did not pick up on it, and they just said, ‘Ah, you’re gay. You’re gay. You’re gay.'”

Hawkins also said that she takes a little credit for the term’s use. Now, though, “omnisexual is actually a thing.”

“The words that I put together and coined are now actually one of the definitions,” she said. “I was a little ahead of my time on that one.”

Coming out was a daring step for the singer in 1992. “Tongues and Tails,” her debut album, was released in 1993, and she was nominated for a Grammy Award for best new artist that year.

Hawkins’ “Free Myself,” her first studio album in more than a decade, was released in March. She claims that the 10-track album, her first since 2012’s “The Crossing,” which she started after leaving Los Angeles to return back to New York, had a sense of liberation.

After spending so many years in LA, she claims it was a type of “hero’s journey” to return to her hometown and be with her family. The emotional ups and downs of the move served as inspiration for the music, she claims.

“It was freeing,” she said of being back on the East Coast. “And it was also a stripping away. I had come back through the necessary journey, the hero’s journey. We all have it. We all go through it. We all have to go through the belly of the beast, and we have to fight our way out. And that’s basically from the point that I made this album.”