The “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is set to end with its third and final movie, but the cast’s group text isn’t going anywhere.

Chris Pratt spoke to People about the close friendships he’s formed on the movie over the years.

The Star-Lord/Peter Quill actor told the mag while attending a special “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” screening on Wednesday: “It’s Pom’s [Klementieff] birthday today. She’s down in Miami.

“We’re a very close cast. We’ve all been through a lot.

“James [Gunn] is one of my dearest friends, and that’s the type of relationship that I will continue to foster,” her continued.

Pratt insisted, “I know the text threads will keep going and stay strong. We’ll be checking in on each other, like marriages and families and all the life things that happen. We’ll be there for each other.”

Pratt features alongside a star-studded cast including Zoe Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is expected to bring in $250M worldwide with its release this weekend.

It’s set to hit theatres on Friday.