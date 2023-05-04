Rihanna shows off her bump in a leather trench as she and boyfriend ASAP Rocky step out for date night in NYC.

Rihanna headed out for a date night in NYC with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky on Wednesday and flaunted her growing belly.

Rihanna wore the Acne Studios FW23 Look 36 Trench Coat with a mini skirt and looked stunning as ever.

READ MORE: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Totally Nail It At The 2023 Met Gala

The singer, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, was seen enjoying a stroll.

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky step out for date night in NYC.Picture by: Splash News and Pictures — Photo: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Fans were surprised when the nine-time Grammy winner announced she was expecting during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance in February. Rihanna and Rocky have a son together.

Since then, the “Umbrella” singer has repeatedly shown off her growing baby bump. The new parents have provided a glimpse into their parenting journey even though they haven’t revealed the name of their son.

In an interview, Rihanna discussed how her relationship with Rocky has deepened.

“We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rocked at the Met Gala this year. The couple embraced the Karl Lagerfeld-dedicated dress code with some subtle homages to the late Chanel creative director.