Happy Star Wars Day!

It’s May the 4th, which means it’s that day of the year when fans celebrate the iconic sci-fi fantasy franchise and its legacy.

Disney got in on the fun, sharing a tribute supercut of all the Star Wars movies, TV series and more that are streaming on their service.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans also celebrated, sharing art, memes, trivia and more about the series.

George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” was released in 1977. It spawned two sequels in the following years, a prequel trilogy decades later, and then another sequel trilogy after Disney bought the franchise in the 2010s.

Along with the mainline films in the franchise, there have also been multiple spin-off movies, as well as hit TV series like “The Mandalorian” and “Andor” in recent years.