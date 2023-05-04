Happy Star Wars Day!

It’s May the 4th, which means it’s that day of the year when fans celebrate the iconic sci-fi fantasy franchise and its legacy.

Disney got in on the fun, sharing a tribute supercut of all the Star Wars movies, TV series and more that are streaming on their service.

May the Force be with you. All these Star Wars movies, series, and more, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/BSmqGyeHAx — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans also celebrated, sharing art, memes, trivia and more about the series.

Today is STAR WARS day. The original film was probably Hollywood's biggest cultural phenomenon, and the making of story is a fascinating one. #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou A THREAD 1/37 pic.twitter.com/MqoVazP5mf — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 4, 2023

this star wars day is a special one. today carrie fisher gets honored on the hollywood walk of fame with her own star! carrie didn’t only play a strong woman on the screen, but in real life too. miss you, carrie pic.twitter.com/aibOV6eh6F — emmy STAR WARS DAY (@DARTHEMMY) May 4, 2023

As a special treat for #StarWarsDay, here's a very rare piece of writing, first (and only) published in the Bath Evening Chronicle on April 22, 1978. A memo to the Emperor from the Death Star's chief personnel officer, one Terry Pratchett. pic.twitter.com/4ZKh5GVsKe — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) May 4, 2023

George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” was released in 1977. It spawned two sequels in the following years, a prequel trilogy decades later, and then another sequel trilogy after Disney bought the franchise in the 2010s.

Along with the mainline films in the franchise, there have also been multiple spin-off movies, as well as hit TV series like “The Mandalorian” and “Andor” in recent years.