A verdict has been reached in Ed Sheeran‘s copyright trial. On Thursday, a New York City jury found that the 32-year-old singer did not copy Marvin Gaye’s 1973 hit, “Let’s Get It On,” on his 2014 song, “Thinking Out Loud.”

“I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed,” Sheeran told People in a statement. “It’s nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it’s sad that it had to come to this.”

The decision came one day after lawyers delivered their closing arguments. During Ilene Farkas’ closing statement, the lawyer, who represented Sheeran in the trial, focused on independent creation, common elements, and combination of elements.

Meanwhile, in plaintiff attorney Keisha Rice’s closing statement, she claimed that Sheeran was trying to use his celebrity to overpower the jury. Additionally, she alleged that Sheeran saying on the stand that he’d quit music if he were to lose the case was a threat that he used in hopes of influencing the jury.

Rice is representing heirs of Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” co-writer, Ed Townsend, who sued the singer and his record label in 2017.The week-long trial made headlines several times, most notably when Sheeran revealed on the stand that he cannot read music, despite having written hit songs for himself, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more.

Ahead of the verdict, Sheeran sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and reflected on the case.

“There’s something very freeing about just being honest. What’s the worst thing that can happen? This is the thing, even with the lawsuit stuff. When people are like, ‘Don’t talk about it, don’t talk about it,’ I’m like, ‘Why? What do you think my opinion is? This is my opinion,'” he said. “Obviously, I’m f**king fighting it.”

“I think artists, we’re expected to [have] this sheen and this perfect thing and never have struggle,” Sheeran added. “‘Why would you ever have struggles? You are not a human being.’ It’s a thing that’s expected, and it’s a thing that I’ve played into over the last 13 years of my career, of just being like, keep calm and shut up, and just get on stage, sing the songs.”

During the interview, Sheeran also said that he would “never” pursue litigation if he was on the other side of a case.

“I would just never do it. I’d just never do it. I feel like if people felt that they had would come to me… and I’ve cleared songs for people that have come,” he said. “… The thing with these cases, it’s not usually songwriters that are suing songwriters… I feel like in the songwriting community, everyone sort of knows that there’s four chords primarily that are used and there’s eight notes. We work with what we’ve got, with doing that.”

