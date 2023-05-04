Shonda Rhimes is being recognized for her achievements.

On Wednesday night, BAFTA honoured the prolific TV creator with their BAFTA Special Award at an event in New York, honouring her incredible career.

“When I heard [about winning the award] I was stunned, because I don’t even think I had dreamt that big. Truly when I was a kid there’s no way I thought I was going to ever be anywhere like this – I thought I was going to be writing stories in the closet,” Rhimes said.

“This award, specifically the BAFTAs, they mean so much and to get this one in particular just means everything,” she added.

During her conversation onstage at the even, Rhimes reflected on her life growing up in Chicago, and her life-changing internship at Denzel Washington’s production company.

She also talked about the importance of diversity in her writer’s room, and why white writers should be asked more about fostering diverse storytelling.

“Whenever everybody asks that of me, I say, ‘Did you ask John Wells, did you ask this person?’ Like ask the white guys who aren’t doing it,” Rhimes said. “It’s not hard, but I do think a lot of it is getting uncomfortable and looking around and realizing that your circle is not inclusive of anybody. If you can look around the table and only see yourself, something is wrong with your table. Something is really wrong.”

Talking about making the “Bridgerton” character Queen Charlotte Black, Rhimes explained, “We don’t know what her heritage was exactly, but the thing I find the most interesting is how hard people are working to make sure that people know she couldn’t possibly be brown. That’s the weirdest thing in the world to me. Why does it matter? Think about that.”

Along with “Bridgerton” and its new spin-off “Queen Charlotte”, Rhimes has also created and produced shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Private Practice”, “Scandal”, “How to Get Away with Murder” and more.