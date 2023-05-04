Céline Dion’s “Love Again” co-stars have nothing but love for the Canadian icon.

Dion didn’t attend the movie’s premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Wednesday, after she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, stiff-person syndrome, last year.

Priyanka Chopra — who stars as Mira Ray in the flick alongside Sam Heughan’s Rob Burns — said Dion was “just so talented in every realm, in every way,” amid her absence at the star-studded event.

READ MORE: Céline Dion Debuts Title Track From Rom-Com ‘Love Again’ Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Sam Heughan

She added to People, “She’s gracious. She’s funny. She didn’t need to, but she gave us so much of her time.

“She’s just a wonderful, wonderful person. I wish her so much love and luck, and I know she wanted to be here, but I’m just so happy she’s part of this movie. She’s such an integral part of it,” Chopra added of Dion, who stars as herself in the film.

Heughan added of the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker, “I mean, come on, you’re working with Céline Dion. She’s not only a cultural icon, a music icon, [but] she’s really good and she’s really funny.”

He said that Dion was a “really good person to act with,” adding: “The same goes for Priyanka. [She has] such a great heart, she’s the heart of the movie, I think. And I’ve got so much admiration for both of these brilliant women who are at the top of their game.”

READ MORE: Céline Dion Thanks Fans For ‘Giant Wave Of Love’ As She Celebrates 55th Birthday

Heughan said of whether he gave Dion — who made her acting debut in the movie — any advice: “I don’t think she needs any help.

“She’s brilliant at what she does. She’s so funny,” he went on. “She’s playing herself in the movie, she’s got her own love story of her own in real life. It was so touching to work with her.”

A synopsis for the rom-com reads: “A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.”

The film’s 14-track soundtrack, which will be available on May 12, will feature five new Dion songs.

“Love Again” hits theatres on Friday.