The “Love Again” main cast didn’t actually all film together in person.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Mira, a woman grieving the death of her fiancé. She tries to cope with his death by texting his old phone number, unaware it’s been reassigned to Sam Heughan’s journalist Rob. He falls in love with her beautiful poems and messages.

The journalist is eventually assigned to cover Celine Dion, played by the singer herself, who tries to convince Rob to pursue this woman.

Despite being at the center of their romance, Dion never actually filmed with the stars, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We shot during the pandemic, and it was obviously very difficult for people to travel at the time, so we did shoot a lot of it on sound stages and on green screen,” Heughan told the outlet. “That was one of the challenges of working during the pandemic.”

In the final cut of the film, the fact that they weren’t acting across each other never becomes apparent thanks to technology.

“We were in our own bubble in the U.K., and Celine was in Canada,” he explained. “It was difficult, but I think they did some great magic in the movie, and I think those scenes really worked out. Jim [Strouse], who directed it, he’s such an amazing person and it was just working with him very closely. We got extras and people to read [Dion’s] lines. And honestly, Celine is such a professional herself, that’s [why] it really worked out.”

Recalling the filming process, Chopra Jonas shared how difficult the process was during the height of COVID-19 when the industry was learning “how to navigate COVID. All of us couldn’t travel, a lot of the times, to be together. It was right at the beginning.”

“We weren’t even allowed to be in the same room together during prep for more than 25 minutes,” Heughan said of scenes with his co-star.

“Yeah, while we were filming, after being in quarantine, in a bubble, and we couldn’t be around each other for more than 20 minutes,” she added. “It was nuts at that time. It was tough, but it was a scary time in the world. As actors, we’re the ones that have to take off our masks on set. I was terrified, honestly, in the beginning. It was a very scary, daunting atmosphere, and we were doing a romantic comedy — we had to bring lightness and fun to set in this daunting atmosphere. We really leaned on each other to create a fun environment on set with each other. We would laugh and crack jokes and tried to find the joy so that we could inspire and infuse ourselves as well. But it wasn’t easy.”

“Love Again” arrives in theatres May 5.