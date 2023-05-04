Pamela Anderson is officially in the swimsuit business.

This week, the “Baywatch” star fully lived up to the iconic series by launching her first ever bikini collection, in partnership with Frankies Bikinis.

“I have been wanting to do this forever, but timing is everything, and it was worth the wait,” told InStyle.

Talking about collaborating the founder Francesca Aiello, the actress and model said, “I am so proud of Frankie, and it means a lot to have collaborated with the little girl I knew from Paradise Cove in Malibu, all grown up, beautiful, sweet, and doing so well.”

The new collection comes in a range of retro-inspired styles, including a red one-piece resembling Anderson’s old “Baywatch” look.

“All of these pieces are inspired by the past, but feel more modern than ever,” Anderson said of the collection, which features plenty of prints, dangling ties and other details.

The 55-year-old also made sure there would be styles for all body types, explaining, “I still want to look good, but mostly I just want to feel good in a bathing suit … and that asks a lot.”

Anderson, added, “We put a lot of thought into it, and these pretty suits are for the young at heart — not just for girls but for women, too.”

The collection also got the Paris Hilton seal of approval, when she commented on Instagram with her catchphrase, “That’s hot.”