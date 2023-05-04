Meghan Trainor poses in the press room at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan Trainor was shocked to say the least when she won the Best New Artist Grammy back in 2016.

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté for her “One-on-One” special, discussing her fashion choices at the ceremony during a quick game.

Trainor joked after seeing a photo, “Very subtle, casual day at the Grammys. I was wearing a custom-made Michael Costello and I loved it. I felt snatched.”

As Chanté gushed, “You look so good!” Trainor replied, “My dad was my date. I had red hair… that was my big premiere of my red hair.

“And then I won a Grammy, and it was sick and unbelievable. That night was a dream. I couldn’t believe anything was happening.”

As the host pointed out she heard Trainor didn’t think she was going to win, the singer insisted, “Oh, I didn’t prepare a speech or anything, I was like, ‘this will be silly.’

“And then I heard ‘Dear Future Husband’ playing. I was like, ‘Oh, God it’s me.'”

Elsewhere in the special, Trainor spoke about not regretting not keeping the tracks that she’s written for huge artists for herself.

She told us, “I can go ‘I have a song with J.Lo!’ What do you mean?” referencing the 2016 song “Ain’t Your Mama”.

Trainor added, “It’s easier when you’re like friends with the artist to just like, text it to them or write it with them. That’s like a more of a guarantee.

“It’s hard to be like, ‘I wrote this six years ago, do you want it?’ But for J.Lo, I just became friends with her and texted her the day I was filming my ‘NO’ music video.

“I was like, ‘Hey, girl, I have this song. And it’s fun and badass and I know you were looking for songs’ and she was like, ‘My kids love this.’ I was like, ‘I’m in.’”

Trainor has been busy promoting her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which is out now.

Trainor has been busy promoting her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which is out now.