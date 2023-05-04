“Dancing with the Stars” alum Lindsay Arnold is officially a mother of two! Arnold shared on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl Wednesday afternoon.

Arnold initially shared an update Wednesday saying that “contractions are slowing down now like 20-25 mins apart!” She then added another Story on her Instagram, writing, “Soooo we are heading to the hospital! Contractions are in full effect and about 2-3 minutes apart.”

In her third Story, Arnold is seen lying in her hospital bed holding her baby girl. She wrote, “She is here and healthy arrived this afternoon will share more soon.”

Then, on Thursday morning, Arnold posted two photos of herself in the hospital bed in what appears to be just moments after she gave birth, via c-section. Her husband, Sam Cusick, is seen planting a kiss on Arnold’s check as she smiles while holding her new baby.

Photo: Instagram/ LindsArnold

“Baby girl is here and we are so in love. Mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. Thank you for all the love we will share more soon,” she captioned her post.

The news comes six months after she announced the couple was expecting baby No. 2. She wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily.”

Arnold and Cusick are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Sage. The new baby girl undoubtedly brings the couple much joy, considering their fertility complications, of which she’s been transparent about. Last year, Arnold had taken to social media and revealed a false positive pregnancy test, which left her family heartbroken.

But there’s plenty of reason to celebrate now, and that was clearly evident in the comments section, where Arnold was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Fellow “DWTS” pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, commented, “Oh My Goshhhhhh. The princess has arrived!!.”

Congrats!

