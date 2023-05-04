Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute returned to Bravo on Wednesday night and didn’t hold back.

Doute was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen“, and shared her thoughts on ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss.

When Cohen asked her point-blank if she heard of any other cheating allegations regarding Sandoval while he was dating Ariana Madix, Doute says she has since learned about “multiple” other women.

“Since the Raquel news broke I’ve heard multiple things, now coming out of the woodwork.”

Doute clarifies that it isn’t anyone she knows personally, but said that a “friend of a friend” allegedly hooked up with Sandoval while he was doing paid appearances with Tom Schwartz.

Doute previously dated Sandoval for roughly five years when Madix first joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in 2013. At the time, there were rumors swirling that Sandoval cheated on Doute with Madix. They later confirmed that they did kiss while Sandoval and Doute were together.

Doute tells Cohen that fans of the show created side-by-side TikToks to illuminate similarities he said about cheating with Madix and Leviss years apart. “Like, magnetic, we kissed, the sunrise, best friend, blah blah blah,” said Kristen. “I mean, it was verbatim the same thing.”

Doute also called Sandoval out for repeating himself when he argued that he’d tried to break things off with Ariana, “It’s the same thing he said about me. Be a man, if you want to break up, break up,” she said, later adding, “Why can’t you say, ‘I’m sorry, I’m a trash human being?’ Then when you’re better, show it with your actions.

MORE FROM ET:

‘VPR’: Lala Kent Exposes Tom Sandoval Lie Involving Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix Unleashes on Tom Sandoval in Explosive ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Trailer

Raquel Leviss Hasn’t Looked at Social Media in Weeks (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump Open Up About Picking Up the Pieces Since Scandoval (Exclusive)