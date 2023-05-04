Christina Applegate is opening up about the things she took for granted before her MS diagnosis.

When asked how she was feeling during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 51-year-old actress candidly shared that “with the disease, it’s never a good day.”

READ MORE: Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens For Criticizing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Ad For Featuring Wheelchair User

“You just have little sh**ty days. People are like, ‘Well, why don’t you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there,” she explained. “There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things—you can’t do that anymore. It f**king sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”

Applegate further explained that MS affects her balance, which is why she has a tough time going down stairs.

“Gravity can just pull you down and take everything down with you,” she said. “So we have this little thing at the top of the stairs that we call ‘purgatory.’ So if anyone’s done with anything upstairs, we put it in purgatory so one of my able friends can bring it downstairs.”

READ MORE: Christina Applegate’s SAG Awards Cane Reads ‘FU MS’ Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

When asked about “Dead to Me”, which came to an end last year, Applegate shared that while she misses “the experience of it,” at the same time, she feels “relieved” it’s over.

“Because it was such an incredible struggle this last year, I’m relieved that I no longer have to push so hard to get through my day,” she said.

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021. Last year, she admitted that she’s “pretty convinced” that “Dead To Me” may be her final acting role due to the disease.