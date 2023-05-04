Post Malone is this year’s recipient of a distinguished songwriting award.

On June 15, the “Sunflower” singer will receive the 2023 Hal David Starlight Award, an honour for gifted young songwriters making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.

On Thursday, the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Malone, 27, will receive the award at the 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, which will take place this summer at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

“Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he’s done it by writing phenomenal songs,” SHOF Chairman, Nile Rodgers, said in a statement. “Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!”

The notable award was created back in 2004 and named in honour of SHOF Chairman Emeritus, Hal David, for his longtime support of young songwriters.

Malone, who is a Universal Music Publishing Group writer, joins the distinguished company of Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas and John Rzeznik.

As of April 2023, Malone has broken the record for the most RIAA [Recording Industry Association of America] diamond-certified singles from any artist. With three newly certified records (“Circles”, “Better Now”, “I Fall Apart”), the Grammy-nominated rapper now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, breaking the record previously held by Bruno Mars (6).

His new single “Chemical”, co-written by Malone, signals the dawn of his next musical era- his upcoming fifth full-length project, one of 2023’s most anticipated albums.

Previously announced inductees at this year’s event include Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan among others.