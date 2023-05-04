Melissa Gorga is clearing the air on rumours that she may not be coming back to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” next season.

The reality star was “glad” when former “Housewives” star, the OG of “RHONY” Ramona Singer, asked her if she’s leaving during her appearance on Gorga’s podcast.

“I want to put it out there that no, I have no intentions on leaving,” Gorga, 44, told Singer, 66, on this week’s episode of PodcastOne’s “On Display with Melissa Gorga”.

“I never run away when the going gets tough. That’s not my personality,” she continued. “And you know what, our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show and I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

Gorga, of course, is referring to the family drama between her and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, which led to Melissa and her husband Joe skipping out on Giudice’s wedding. Melissa and Teresa recently filmed what’s guaranteed to be a messy season 13 reunion show, where Andy Cohen will try to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

Gorga previously revealed she isn’t ready to leave “RHONJ” just yet.

“I feel like I have a couple more [seasons] in me,” she said during a March interview.

Elsewhere during the new episode, Singer, who left “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2021 after a 13-season run, chats about what she doesn’t miss from the show, including the lows of doing reality tv, and discusses her privacy, telling Gorga that she didn’t join the show for money or fame.