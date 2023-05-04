Following last week’s wild double eviction on “Big Brother Canada”, the remaining houseguests dived right back into competition mode.

From being on the block twice in one day to winning the HOH competition in a record-breaking time of 17 seconds- the fastest time ever in “BBCAN” history- Saskatoon’s Anika Mysha secured her first-ever HOH win. With a clear divide in the house, she nominated the final two “Girlie Pops”- Vaughan, Ontario’s Renee Mior and Prince Edward Island’s Claudia Campbell- for eviction.

The houesguests get ready to compete in the ‘Days’d and Confused’ HOH competition, “Big Brother Canada” Season 11. — Photo credit: Global TV

However, when reigning POV champ, Toronto’s Terrell “Ty” McDonald, secured his fifth consecutive Power of Veto win, he chose to save his showmance, Claudia, whom Anika hoped would get eliminated, securing her spot in the final four with him.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 11: Hope Agbolosoo Exits The House, Says ‘You’ve Got To Be Unique’

Anika was then forced to name her ally, Toronto’s Daniel Clarke, as the replacement nominee, but, it was blockstar Renee who was ultimately evicted from the “BBCAN” Manor. With only two houseguests who voted in Thursday night’s eviction ceremony, Anika was given the opportunity to break the first tie of the season after Ty sided with “The Agency” alliance and voted to save Daniel. Renee was sent to jury after a 2 to 1 vote, making Anika, Ty, Claudia and Daniel Season 11’s final four.

The houseguests await the eviction ceremony, “Big Brother Canada” Season 11. — Photo credit: Global TV

Renee exits the “BBCAN” Manor, “Big Brother Canada” Season 11. — Photo credit: Global TV

“In this game, I found that when I put my loyalty a lot into the alliances I was working with, and I had one main one, the Girlie Pops, I always found that there were points in the game that I was left out of,” said Renee, “and things that I did see, but didn’t want to see.”

Arisa chats with evicted houseguest Renee, “Big Brother Canada” Season 11. — Photo credit: Global TV

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’: Surprise Chain Of Safety Eviction After ‘Fatal Feast’ Wreaks Havoc

Leaving off on a dramatic note, Thursday’s episode concluded with the beginning of the Head of House competition, “Days’d and Confused”, as the countdown to the epic two-hour season 11 finale begins.

Tune in to the final week of drama, beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, to see which houseguest outsmarts their competition becoming the HOH. Then, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, witness the special eviction leading into Thursday’s finale (May 11) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV, where “BBCAN”‘s season 11 winner will be crowned.