Meghan Trainor isn’t planning on playing Justin Bieber again in the delivery room when giving birth to her second baby.

Trainor chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté for her “One-on-One” special, with the host mentioning that Bieber had been playing when she gave birth to her and Daryl Sabara’s son Riley, now 2.

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker said of her plans for baby no. 2 and whether she has a playlist thought out: “They have speakers in the surgery room, but I just panicked and was like, ‘just play it on your phone, babe.’ And he was like, ‘here you go,'” referencing her first birth and Bieber.

Trainor, who is expecting another baby boy, went on, “So now I feel like we should have a discussion. We didn’t plan it. We didn’t think about it. So now I’m like, ‘We should roll up with a playlist.’ Because then, we also didn’t have another song. So we just went to the top and played the same song over and over again. You’re right. We should talk about that.”

Meghan Trainor with Keshia Chanté.

Trainor insisted, again referencing the Bieber song, “The lyrics matter though. Usually they don’t matter to me, but in that moment… we played ‘Anyone’ and we were like ‘this one’s perfect.'”

She said she does have an idea of what she could play in the delivery room, telling Chanté, “I’ll probably play just T-Pain, honestly. Let’s get the party started.”

Trainor added when questioned which song she’d choose, “All of them. Starting with ‘I’m Sprung’. You know, like, just get the vibe started. And then ‘Buy U a Drank’.

“When it gets real lit, that ‘Booty Wurk’,” adding that she’s quite the fan, telling us: “It’s on my workout playlist every Monday, Wednesday, Friday.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Trainor also spoke about being super impatient, which has resulted in her booking a C-section for her second baby.

She said of how impatient she is on a scale of 1-10: “It’s bad, like a 1. This is like why I booked a C-section. I was like, I need to know exactly when this thing’s coming out… the first day possible. Very impatient, since I was a kid.”

Trainor has been busy promoting her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which is out now.

Tune into “One-on-One with Meghan Trainor” airing Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.