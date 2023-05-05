Kesha’s latest single is a work of fiction.

Last month, the pop star released the single “Eat the Acid”, but appearing on iHeartRadio’s “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show”, she revealed she’s never actually done the drug.

“I also heard working with [producer] Rick Rubin is an experience in itself, basically an acid trip all by itself. Is that true?” asked co-host Medha Gandhi.

“I’ve never taken acid,” Kesha immediately admitted.

“It’s funny you should say that, because one of my first songs that came out is called ‘Eat the Acid’, so I was having this psychedelic experience right in the midst of COVID, and I took it to Rick and it was like a psychedelic, surreal experience. Every day I’d think, ‘Am I in the right dimension,” she continued. “So, probably. But I’ve never taken acid.”

Kesha also talked about the genesis of her upcoming album, Gag Order, which is drawn from a lot of personal experience, including going through the COVID pandemic.

Describing her headspace at the time as “terrible,” the singer explained she had just put out an album, but the pandemic forced her to cancel her tour and other plans.

“I was having so, so, so much anxiety,” she said, going on to describe a “spiritual experience” she had one night when she couldn’t sleep and her cat brought her headphones to meditate and help her through it.

“He’s not just a cat,” Kesha said. “He’s a genius.”

She ended up having a positive experience that felt like an acid trip, “Even though I’ve never taken acid, that was my though. Where just the whole entirety of the world made sense.”