Alec Baldwin is conceding he “forgot” his oldest child when he paid tribute to his seven kids with wife Hilaria in an Instagram post.

In the original post, Baldwin shares individual photos of each of those seven, along with a heartfelt caption referencing his recent legal travails.

“Seven reasons to carry on during tough times,” the “30 Rock” alum wrote in the caption.

“I’m not gonna lie,” he added, “without my family I don’t know what my life would be.”

Immediately after the post went up, Baldwin was besieged with comments pointing out that he has eight children, not seven, and that he’d left out oldest child Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Baldwin subsequently issued another post, this one featuring a photo of Ireland and an admission that he’d screwed up.

“We forgot Billy Preston,” Baldwin wrote in the caption, apparently referring to the keyboard player who became known as “the fifth Beatle” for his work with the band on the Let It Be album.

“This one, the first one, is about to make he a grandfather,” he continued, adding, “Oy.”