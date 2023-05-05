Click to share this via email

A long time ago in a Springfield far, far away…

This week, in celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney debuted the new short film “Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One'”.

In the short, “Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield.”

A preview of the short shows Maggie piloting her own fighter against the horde of enemies.

The short is the latest in a collection created for Disney+, which has included “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad'”, “Welcome to the Club”, “When Billie Met Lisa”, “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” and “The Simpsons in Plusaversary”.

Maggie and the Simpsons have previously crossed over with “Star Wars” in the short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’”.