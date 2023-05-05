Nine months after the arrival of her second child, Khloé Kardashian has finally revealed the name of her son.

Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson have kept their son’s name under wraps since his birth last year.

However, The U.S. Sun is reporting that the older brother of daughter True has been named Tatum Robert.

According to an insider, the child’s middle name pays tribute to Kardashian’s late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, as well as her brother, Rob.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” an insider told the outlet.

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honours her dad and her brother,” the insider continued, noting that the decision was made after some nudging from Kris Jenner.

“Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloe towards that,” the insider added. “It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T. Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.”

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their son via surrogate in August 2022, shortly after their split, and four years after the arrival of daughter True.