Morgan Wallen shared a health update on Thursday before returning to the stage after falling ill earlier this month.

The country crooner posted a video on his Instagram Story, in which he said: “What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent but I’m doing a lot better.

“And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t,” he continued.

“We’re working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don’t have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I’ll let you know.”

Wallen concluded, “I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight.

“Love you all, thank you for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon.”

Wallen’s comments come after he angered fans after cancelling his Oxford, Mississippi show just minutes before start time on April 23.

The musician’s recording label then issued a statement denying Wallen cancelled the show because he was “too drunk” to perform, after a security guard was caught on camera claiming “an ambulance took him off.”

