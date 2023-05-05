Natalie Portman is not only a soccer fan and co-owner of a women’s soccer team, she’s also a proud soccer mom.

Portman made that clear while attending the premiere of “Angel City”, a three-part HBO docuseries chronicling the first year of L.A.’s Angel City Football, which she co-founded in 2020 and played its first season last year.

“I mean, we definitely come to a lot of the City games,” Portman told People of the team, which competes in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“And then also, my son is a ferocious soccer player, so I’m going back and forth to practice,” she added, referencing her 11-year-old son Aleph, whom she shares with husband Benjamin Millepied.

“I’m definitely a soccer mom,” she proudly declared.

In “Angel City”, Portman is frequently seen on the sidelines of the team, which boasts majority-female ownership, and she explained how she came to become involved with the team.

“I was so inspired by the women at the Women’s World Cup, the last one, who were fighting for pay equity alongside their incredible game,” Portman said. “And I saw my son looking up to the female athletes the same way that he looked up to his male heroes, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really culture-shifting.'”

Watching Angel City alongside her son, she added, has been one of the joys of her life.

“It’s the best thing to get to watch him and his friends root for our players,” she said.

“Angel City” debuts on May 16.