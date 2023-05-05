Long live “Yellowstone”.

On Friday, Paramount Network announced the smash hit series will end with its fifth season, which is set to air its second half this November, Variety reported.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Not Returning After Season 5 (Exclusive)

The news comes after it was confirmed that star Kevin Costner would be exiting the series at the end of the season.

But “Yellowstone” fans aren’t being left in the cold, because despite the main series ending, Paramount has also ordered a new “Yellowstone”-branded sequel series to debut in December.

“’Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Addresses Paleyfest Drama And Why She Wasn’t At Event: ‘It Is Unfair To Our Fans’

No details were revealed about the sequel series, but it has been reported that Matthew McConaughey had been in talks to star in a new show featuring characters from “Yellowstone”.

The series has previously spawned the prequel spin-offs “1883” and “1923”.

“Yellowstone” first premiered in 2018 and has grown into one of the most watched shows on television. The season 5 premiere, which aired last November, drew a massive 17 million viewers.