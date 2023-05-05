As Jamie Foxx continues to recover from his hospitalization following an emergency “medical complication,” his friends, fans and co-stars are keeping him in their thoughts and prayers — including Natasha Blasick, who recently worked with Foxx on the “All-Star Weekend” movie.

Blasick came out to show her support for the John Ritter Foundation’s 20th annual Fundraiser: An Evening From the Heart in Los Angeles on Thursday, and opened up to ET’s Deidre Behar about Foxx’s frightening health battle.

“I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who’s like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he’s getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’ So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better.”

“I’m just praying. And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she’s like, ‘Let’s pray together.’ I mean, it’s really crazy,” Blasick continued. “All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it’s very scary.”

On Wednesday, Foxx broke his silence when her took to his Instagram and published a text post, saying, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” He also included a prayer, fox and heart emoji.

“I just hope that truly he feels that he’s blessed, and [knows] everybody’s praying for his health and speedy recovery,” Blasick shared. “I think he’s such a wonderful person.”

“He brings so much light and laughter into this world. And I just hope, in times like this, he feels it back, that we think about him and we pray for him,” she added.

Foxx also took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday and thanked Nick Cannon, after it was revealed that the TV personality would fill in for Foxx as the guest host of “Beat Shazam” during its sixth season.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who serves as a DJ on “Beat Shazam”, is also said to be sitting out of the upcoming season. TMZ reports that she remains by the Oscar winner’s side in the hospital. “Beat Shazam” is filmed in Ireland and is scheduled to air on Fox beginning May 23.

Foxx has been hospitalized in Atlanta for three weeks now with an undisclosed “medical complication,” which Corinne first disclosed on April 12.

When Corinne announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the “medical complication.”

Since then, Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Nicole Murphy and Kevin Hart are among the many celebs who have offered an outpouring of support to Foxx amid his medical emergency.

